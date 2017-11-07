Advant Medical Galway invites applications for the role of Production Operator

Advant Medical, based in Parkmore, Galway invites applications for the role of Production Operator.
Experience in a similar role preferred but not essential.
Fixed Term Contract.
To apply, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Tuesday, 14th November, 2017.
Production Operator
November 7, 2017
