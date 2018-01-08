15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Advant Medical are currently seeking: Production Operator

By Damian Burke
January 8, 2018

Time posted: 2:50 pm

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

 

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status:  Fixed Term Contract

 

Essential Functions:

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets applicable quality standards.
  • Follow instructions in performing tasks.
  • Meet and exceed daily targets
  • 1 years’ experience in a similar role is desirable

 

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 15th January 2018

