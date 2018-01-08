Advant Medical are currently seeking: Production Operator

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status: Fixed Term Contract

Essential Functions:

Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure product assembled meets applicable quality standards.

Follow instructions in performing tasks.

Meet and exceed daily targets

1 years’ experience in a similar role is desirable

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 15th January 2018