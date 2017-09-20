15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Advant Medical have vacancies for the following roles:

By Damian Burke
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 4:27 pm

Advant Medical, based in Parkmore and Inverin in Galway have vacancies for the following roles:

Material Handler – Based in Advant Moulding, Inverin
Requirements:  Computer Literacy, Strong Organisational Skills, Forklift Experience and 2 years relevant experience,
preferably in a manufacturing environment.

Production Operators – Based in Advant Medical,Parkmore
Requirements:  Excellent attention to detail, target driven, ability to work on own initiative, good communication
skills, excellent written and spoken English.

Interested Candidates can email CV to [email protected] by Friday, 29th September, 2017.

