Advant Medical have vacancies for the following roles:

Advant Medical, based in Parkmore and Inverin in Galway have vacancies for the following roles:

Material Handler – Based in Advant Moulding, Inverin

Requirements: Computer Literacy, Strong Organisational Skills, Forklift Experience and 2 years relevant experience,

preferably in a manufacturing environment.

Production Operators – Based in Advant Medical,Parkmore

Requirements: Excellent attention to detail, target driven, ability to work on own initiative, good communication

skills, excellent written and spoken English.

Interested Candidates can email CV to [email protected] by Friday, 29th September, 2017.