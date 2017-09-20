Advant Medical have vacancies for the following roles:

Advant Medical, based in Parkmore and Inverin in Galway have vacancies for the following roles:
Material Handler – Based in Advant Moulding, Inverin
Requirements: Computer Literacy, Strong Organisational Skills, Forklift Experience and 2 years relevant experience,
preferably in a manufacturing environment.
Production Operators – Based in Advant Medical,Parkmore
Requirements: Excellent attention to detail, target driven, ability to work on own initiative, good communication
skills, excellent written and spoken English.
Interested Candidates can email CV to [email protected] by Friday, 29th September, 2017.