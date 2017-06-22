Further adjournment in NUIG gender discrimination case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A case against NUI Galway over claims of gender discrimination has been further adjourned.

The case came before the High Court today (22/06) where a two-week adjournment was granted as efforts continue to resolve the dispute through mediation.

The case arose after Dr Sylvie Lannegrand, Dr Rosin Healy, Dr Margaret Hodgins and Dr Adrienne Gorman made unsuccessful applications for promotion to positions of senior lecturer under a promotion process operated by the college between October 2008 and April 2009.

The four argue they were treated less favourably by NUIG on grounds of gender or family status.

According to the Irish Examiner, Claire Bruton BL acting for the lecturers, told the High Court today the mediation is ongoing and a two week adjournment of the cases is being sought by consent.

High Court Deputy Master Angela Denning granted the adjournment.