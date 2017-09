Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to finish a housing development at Craughwell which was originally approved almost 10 years ago.

JRBOC Development Limited is seeking an extension of time on planning permission for 31 homes and a sewage treatment plant at Killora.

It also involves the realignment of a section of the Ardrahan to Craughwell road.

A decision is expected on this latest application for an extension of time, next month.