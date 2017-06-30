ADDITIONAL SECURITY MEASURES TO BE PUT IN PLACE FOR GALWAY RACES SUMMER FESTIVAL 2017

Following a review of safety procedures with the relevant authorities and with the safety of our patrons being paramount, increased security measures will be in place at the Galway Races Summer Festival from Monday 31st July to Sunday 6th August.

There will be more extensive, bag and physical search procedures for all patrons and staff at all racecourse entrances and you will notice a stronger Garda presence throughout the racecourse.

Patrons should note that backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the racecourse this year and only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (29.7cm x 21cm) will be permitted to the racecourse and may be subject to search procedures. There will be no bag storage facilities in or around the racecourse.

It is inevitable that access to the racecourse this year will take longer than normal and we would ask patrons for your understanding, patience and cooperation with our security personnel and that you allow sufficient time for entry to the racecourse.

We also ask for your vigilance in relation to security. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it to one of our Stewards or report it to a member of An Garda Síochána on site. For more information please visit galwayraces.com.

Bag Policy

Questions & Answers

Q: Can I bring a backpack or large bag to Galway Racecourse?

Backpacks and large bags are not allowed into Galway Racecourse, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (29.7cm × 21.7) will be permitted into the racecourse.

Q: Will my bag be searched before entering Galway Racecourse?

Bags may be searched on entry to the racecourse and to avoid lengthy queues we strongly advise you to allow plenty of time to get into the racecourse.

Q: Is there anywhere I can leave a backpack or large bag while attending Galway Racecourse?

There are no bag storage facilities near the racecourse and only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (29.7cm x 21cm) will be permitted into the racecourse.

Q: What other searches may take place?

You may also be searched at the entrance to Galway Racecourse which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any item(s), which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.

Please note that confiscated items cannot be returned once the patron has entered the racecourse.

Persons suspected of carrying items that may be used in an offensive or dangerous manner, or carrying out illegal activities within the racecourse or other parts of the site may be searched.

Q: What items are prohibited from the Racecourse?

Patrons should note that the bringing of alcohol, fireworks, smoke canisters, bottles, glasses, cans, flags, banners, poles, distress signals, laser pointers and other similar articles or containers, including anything which could or might be used as a weapon is strictly prohibited.

Q: What if I do not consent to be searched on my way into Galway Racecourse?

If a person does not wish to give consent for a search to take place, Galway Racecourse have a right to refuse admission. This racecourse policy is endorsed and supported by An Garda Síochána who will always be in the vicinity of the racecourse’s designated search areas. Any complaint or issue should be notified to the Gardaí on the day.

Signage is clearly displayed where searches are located and the policy and exact procedure are explained clearly by trained search teams, who are in place on the day before any search commences.

Q: Can I still bring a child’s buggy into Galway Racecourse?

Baby buggies may be permitted entry but may also be subject to searches.

Q: Can I still bring a medical bag with me into Galway Racecourse?

Please notify security at the gates in advance of being searched that you are carrying such items as bags may be searched on entry to the racecourse. Please allow plenty of time to get into the racecourse.

Q: I still have questions that are not answered here. What can I do?

Please email Galway Racecourse directly at [email protected]