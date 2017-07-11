15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Adam Challoner Wins Connacht U11 Boys Trophy

By Sport GBFM
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 7:03 pm

Adam Challoner from Mountbellew was the winner yesterday of  Connacht u-11 Boys Trophy in County Sligo golf club. Adam shot a 74 gross off 11 handicap for 44 pts and qualifies for the All Ireland final in Headfort golf club in Kells next month.

