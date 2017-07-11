Adam Challoner Wins Connacht U11 Boys Trophy

Adam Challoner from Mountbellew was the winner yesterday of Connacht u-11 Boys Trophy in County Sligo golf club. Adam shot a 74 gross off 11 handicap for 44 pts and qualifies for the All Ireland final in Headfort golf club in Kells next month.
Time posted: 7:03 pm
Adam Challoner from Mountbellew was the winner yesterday of Connacht u-11 Boys Trophy in County Sligo golf club. Adam shot a 74 gross off 11 handicap for 44 pts and qualifies for the All Ireland final in Headfort golf club in Kells next month.
|Ollie Turner
|091 770000
|[email protected]
|Like GBFM Sport on Facebook