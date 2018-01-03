Action plan in place in city ahead of this evening’s high tide and strong winds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A flood management group led by the City and County councils, the fire service, Gardai and Department of Social Protection has set out an action plan for the city ahead of this evening’s high tide.

The high tide is due at around 5.45, and is expected to be accompanied by strong winds.

The City Council says sandbags are in place at Fishmarket & Raven’s Terrace – the area experienced unprecedented flooding last evening as Storm Eleanor arrived.

High tide is due again after 6 tomorrow morning.

The city authority says response agencies including the Defence Forces, Galway Civil Defence and council crews are on standby.