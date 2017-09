Galway Bay fm newsroom – The acting Garda Commissioner from Carna has announced that he won’t be putting himself forward for the permanent job.

According to the Irish Independent, Dónall O’Cualáin made the announcement just minutes after taking charge of his first management meeting.

It was being held to discuss the fallout from the shock resignation of Noirín O’Sullivan.

O’Cualáin told his colleagues that he would remain on in an interim position until a replacement is found.