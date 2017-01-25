15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ability West is recruiting Assistant Directors of Client Services

By Damian Burke
January 25, 2017

Time posted: 2:25 pm

Ability West is recruiting Assistant Directors of Client Services.
Successful applicants would be responsible for the effective provision and
operation of services to adults and children in specified Ability West
Centres.

Applicants must have a recognised third level qualification in health and
social care, a minimum of 5 years post qualified relevant experience and a
full current driving license with access to their own vehicle.

For further info contact 091 540900 or apply with a CV and covering letter
to HR department, Blackrock House, Salthill, Galway.

O’Cuiv to push for bill to ensure NUI Galway president speaks Irish
January 25, 2017
Would you like a job as a Healthcare Assistant or would like to train to be a HealthCare Assistant
January 25, 2017
A fully qualified hairstylist is required to cover maternity leave
January 25, 2017
Senior and Junior hair stylists required
