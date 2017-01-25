Ability West is recruiting Assistant Directors of Client Services.

Successful applicants would be responsible for the effective provision and

operation of services to adults and children in specified Ability West

Centres.

Applicants must have a recognised third level qualification in health and

social care, a minimum of 5 years post qualified relevant experience and a

full current driving license with access to their own vehicle.

For further info contact 091 540900 or apply with a CV and covering letter

to HR department, Blackrock House, Salthill, Galway.