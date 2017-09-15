15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ability Sports Day, Kingfisher NUI Galway

By Sport GBFM
September 15, 2017

Time posted: 11:31 am

To coincide with the European Week of Sport, Galway Sports Partnership in conjunction with local sports clubs and groups have organised a FREE Come and Try sports day for individuals with a disability.

The‘Ability Sports Day’ will be held on Sunday, September 24th, in the Kingfisher Hall NUI Galway between 11am and 1pm. There will be a range of sports on the day suitable for adults and children with a physical, sensory or intellectual disability, including;soccer, wheelchair basketball, judo, tag rugby,tennis, Go4Life Games and more!

This is a FREE event, however, registration is required. Contact Katie Codyre on 087 164 2463 or [email protected]

This is a great opportunity to try something new. All are welcome!

Sport
