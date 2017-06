Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families in Galway are still relying on Family Income Support despite a decrease in the unemployment rate.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon Fianna Fáil T.D, Eugene Murphy.

He says there are one thousand 360 Galway families on FIS in 2011, however this has seen a 99 per cent increase in 2017 up to 2 thousand 700 families.

Deputy Murphy says that despite more people being employed, many are still in very low paid jobs and need state assistance.