96 year old woman sues city-based sisters over loans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 96-year old woman is suing her cousins claiming that they failed to repay 280 thousand euro loans she gave them to do up their homes in Galway.

Kathleen McNicholas from West 107th Street, New York is suing Olive Llewellyn and Ann Cunningham, who are sisters.

In the High Court this week, Kathleen McNicholas, who is a retired waitress, claims that Olive Llewellyn phoned her in January 2012, asking for a loan to renovate her home at Rockfield Park in the city.

Ms. McNicholas agreed to advance a sum of 200 dollars euro in cheques.

She claims that Olive’s sister, Ann Cunningham then contacted her in April 2013, seeking a loan for repairs to her house at Fursey Road Shantalla.

Ms. McNicholas says she initially refused the second loan but after both sisters visited her in New York in May 2013, she says she agreed to a loan of 100 thousand dollars for the second home.

She claims she asked for the money to be repaid on numerous occasions in 2013 and 2014 as she needed it to fund homecare costs.

According to today’s Irish Times, when a solicitor’s letter was sent to the sisters last October, the women accepted that they received the money but claim they were gifts.

Kathleen McNicholas, who is a second cousin of the two women, is seeking judgment against Olive Llewellyn for 200 thousand dollars and for 100 thousand dollars against Ann Cunningham.

The case is up for hearing in the High Court in July.