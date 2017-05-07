15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

gbfm-news-portiuncla-hospital

90 percent drop in elective procedures at Portiuncula

By GBFM News
May 7, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed there’s been a drop of almost 90 percent in elective procedures carried out at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy says figures obtained by his party show that 3, 861 elective procedures were carried out at the hospital in 2012.

However, that figure had dropped to 527 last year –  a major decrease of 86 percent in just four years.

Galway-Roscommon Deputy Murphy says the ongoing crisis at the emergency department is to blame for the significant drop.

HSE figures show there was also a drop in elective procedures being carried out at Galway University Hospitals, which consists of UHG and Merlin Park.

There were 8, 116 discharges from both hospitals last year – that’s a 15 percent drop on the figure of 9, 651.

Deputy Murphy argues that the Health Minister must speed up the proposed hospital bed capacity review.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Temporary number for Loughrea Garda Station due to network fault
An-Garda-Siochana
May 7, 2017
Temporary number for Loughrea Garda Station due to network fault
gbfm-news-ambulance
May 7, 2017
Connemara ambulance group expresses disappointment with Health Minister
house-rent-key
May 6, 2017
800K to return 50 Galway social homes to market this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
sport-ireland-logo
May 5, 2017
Minister O’Donovan Announces €5.92m Investment For Local Sports Partnership Network
Galway-GAA
May 5, 2017
Galway Junior Team To Face Leitrim Named
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK