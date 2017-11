Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway researchers have helped to secure over 9 million euro for a major European energy project.

Researchers at NUIG’s MaREI institute are key partners in the GENCOMM project, which aims to answer energy sustainability challenges facing Europe’s remote communities.

The project will build three pilot facilities fuelled by solar, wind and biomass energy.

NUI Galway is teaming up with nine universities and companies across Europe to deliver the initiative.