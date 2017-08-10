15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

88 Galway people declared bankrupt in three years

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 208 Galway people have reached arrangements on debt or been made bankrupt in the last 3 years.

That’s according to the latest report from the Insolvency Service of Ireland.

The report covers the period from the beginning of 2014 to the second quarter of this year.

It reveals that 88 people were declared bankrupt during that time across the city and county.

A further 120 people reached an agreement on their debts in that period.

These include arrangements such as Personal Insolvencies, debt settlements or debt relief.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Former Galway hurler Tony Keady dies at the age of 53
August 10, 2017
Former Galway hurler Tony Keady dies at the age of 53
August 10, 2017
Almost 3700 patients waited on trolleys at UHG this year as crisis deepens
August 9, 2017
Galway fire brigade attend large gorse fire outside the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 10, 2017
Ireland U18 Women top Group D unbeaten with 20-point win over Ukraine at FIBA U18 European Championships in Dublin
August 9, 2017
Ulster Bank Division Two A League Fixtures Released
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK