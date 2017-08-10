88 Galway people declared bankrupt in three years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 208 Galway people have reached arrangements on debt or been made bankrupt in the last 3 years.

That’s according to the latest report from the Insolvency Service of Ireland.

The report covers the period from the beginning of 2014 to the second quarter of this year.

It reveals that 88 people were declared bankrupt during that time across the city and county.

A further 120 people reached an agreement on their debts in that period.

These include arrangements such as Personal Insolvencies, debt settlements or debt relief.