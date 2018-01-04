836 new addresses added to Galway residential database in 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 836 new dwellings in Galway were added to the GeoDirectory database of new addresses last year.

GeoDirectory says the construction industry responded positively to demand for housing in 2017, but the level of demand is still far greater than supply.

In December, there were 371 buildings under construction across the city and county.

New dwellings accounted for 15.7% of all residential property transactions in Galway, lower than the national average of 18%.

The Geodirectory report found that over 36 thousand new dwellings were added to the database in 2017, 1.8% of the total residential stock.

Of these new addresses, the overwhelming majority were located in Dublin and surrounding counties – with Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow accounting for 77% of the overall total.

Meanwhile, the report also reveals that over 95 thousand dwelling across Ireland are vacant.

The residential vacancy rate in Galway is 6.8%.