800K to return 50 Galway social homes to market this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 800 thousand euro has been allocated towards bringing almost 50 social housing units across Galway back to productive use this year.

642 thousand euro will be used to renovate 30 vacant social housing units in the county, while a further 174 thousand euro will go towards overhauling 16 such properties in the city.

It’s hoped the allocation will see all 46 properties in Galway returned to use by the end of the year.

The funding for Galway is part of a national pot worth 24 million euro to refurbish over 1,400 social housing units across the state.

Outside of Dublin, the largest single allocation will go to Donegal – where 1.9 million euro will be spent restoring 128 homes.

Galway East TD and OPW Minister Sean Canney says going forward, a new system will ensure vacant properties are less of an issue.