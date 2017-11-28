15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

800 thousand euro for Galway marine infrastructure

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 2:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 800 thousand euro has been ring-fenced for seven Galway marine infrastructure projects.

The funding is part of a national allocation of 3.3 million euro from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The seven Galway allocations, which range from 38 thousand to almost 200 thousand euro, will go towards NUI Galway projects.

The money will be used to fund the purchase of specialist equipment such as trace element detectors and ocean profiling platforms.

Nearly 200 thousand euro will go towards Marine Chiroptics and a further 200 thousand euro will be spent on the next generation of Autonomous Upper Ocean Profiling Platform.

171 thousand euro is being allocated for Smart Aquaculture Feeding Trials Research Infrastructure.

While 65 thousand euro is being allocated for a Particle Size Analyser for Transdisciplinary Research for Marine Sciences.

Almost 60 thousand euro will be used for an Analysis of Trace Metals in Seawater for Marine Research.

And 48 thousand euro has been granted for an Analysis of Climate Relevant Gases in Seawater.

Lastly, 38 thousand euro will be spent on Continuous Flow Chemistry Equipment for Sugar Research.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
