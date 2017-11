Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 800 South Galway residents are without power today following a series of lightning strikes overnight.

780 homes and businesses are without electricity in Kinvara, Gort, Craughwell and the surrounding regions.

ESB crews are working on the faults, but say it could be afternoon before power is fully restored.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from fallen wires, which pose a serious risk to safety.