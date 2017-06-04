15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

80 million euro increase in City Council assets

By GBFM News
June 4, 2017

Time posted: 11:47 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Councils assets have increased by almost 80 million euro since 2015.

The figure has been revealed in the local authority’s financial statement for 2016, which has been distributed to councillors this week.

The report reveals that last year, the council finished in the black by over half a million euro.

The council has also managed to ringfence significant sums for future capital projects including 1.5 million euro for the upgrade of the city’s pedestrian areas, and one million euro for a new city burial ground.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 4th June, 2017
Kiltiernan flood works to begin in September
June 4, 2017
Gardai investigate after body washed up in Salthill
June 4, 2017
Kiltiernan flood works to begin in September
June 3, 2017
Progress on three major city sports facilities

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 3, 2017
Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park
June 3, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Latest Scores
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK