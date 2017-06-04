80 million euro increase in City Council assets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Councils assets have increased by almost 80 million euro since 2015.

The figure has been revealed in the local authority’s financial statement for 2016, which has been distributed to councillors this week.

The report reveals that last year, the council finished in the black by over half a million euro.

The council has also managed to ringfence significant sums for future capital projects including 1.5 million euro for the upgrade of the city’s pedestrian areas, and one million euro for a new city burial ground.