8 million euro in maternity compensation paid out this year by Saolta Hospitals group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 8 million euro has been paid out in compensation for maternity related claims across the Saolta Hospitals group so far this year.

The group includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula.

The matter has been raised by health forum member Cllr Padraig Conneely, after recent figures revealed that the group paid out over 17 million euro in maternity compensation claims last year.

The 2016 figure includes a settlement for an undisclosed amount paid to the husband of Savita Halappanavar who died at UHG in 2012.