8% drop in Galway unemployment in just 4 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment across Galway dropped by almost 8 per cent last month.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that there are 12 thousand 600 people out of work in Galway compared to over 14 thousand 500 at the same time last year.

The biggest drop in unemployment in September was in the city, where more than 500 people came off the Live Register.

The city’s jobless figure now stands at just over 6,400.

Tuam saw a drop of 160 on its unemployment figure last month, leaving it at just over 1,800.

In Loughrea, 158 people came off the Live Register in September, leaving its unemployment figure at just over 1,300.

In Ballinasloe, 97 people came off the Live Register in September, leaving the town’s jobless figure at just over 1,400.

A total of 86 jobseekers came off the register in Gort last month.

There are now 938 people out of work in Gort.

In Clifden, 47 people came off the Live Register in September, leaving Clifden’s unemployment figure at 674.

Overall, the jobless figure across the city and county dropped by almost 8% last month, and is down by over 12% on this time last year.