73 attendances at child sexual assault treatment service in Galway

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 73 attendances at the Child Adolescent Sexual Assault Treatment Service in Galway last year.

That’s according to Saolta’s Annual Report for the service.

Thursday was the busiest day with almost 40 percent of children examined on that day last year.

Almost one in five of those who attended the service were seen out of hours.

In 7 per cent of cases, it was reported that there were multiple people involved in the alleged sexual crime.

Almost half the cases involved adult males, with a large majority of those being the child’s biological father.

More than three quarters of those who availed of the services of CASATS in Galway last year, were female and the average age was 7, although children from 1 year up to 17 years old were also seen.

The Child and Adolescent Sexual Assault Treatment Service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for patients who report an assault to gardaí or social services.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
