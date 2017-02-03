7,000 surgeries in Galway public hospitals cancelled last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 6 thousand surgeries were cancelled at University Hospital Galway last year.

That’s according to Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh, who says an additional 976 surgeries were cancelled at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The Sinn Féin senator is calling on the Health Minister to explain why far more surgeries are being cancelled in the west, than at other hospitals around the country.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh says the Saolta Hospital Group model in the west is not working.