15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Over 7 million euro to help housing agencies provide 100 new homes in Galway

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government funding of seven and a half million euro has been allocated for the provision of 100 new homes in the city.

The funding will allow two approved housing bodies to construct or acquire new homes at Castlegar and Renmore.

The lion’s share of the funding – 6.3 million euro – will go to housing agency Respond, for 81 houses on the Castlegar Road.

Meanwhile, a further 1.1 million euro has been allocated to housing charity Cluid towards the construction of 20 new homes at Murrough in Renmore.

The funding from the Department of Housing is being provided under the Capital Advance Leasing Facility – which provides up to 30% of the cost up front on a long term loan.

It’s expected that the 20 new homes earmarked for Murrough will be completed by this time next year – while the Castlegar homes will follow in 2019.

Galway West South Mayo T.D and  Minister of State Seán Kyne says the funds will speed up the process of providing homes.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Book Place In Connacht Minor Football Final – The Commentary
June 30, 2017
Decision on Apple Athenry development deferred again
June 30, 2017
Two county towns listed in top 20 most charming places
June 30, 2017
City service to commemorate bravery of rescue services

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 30, 2017
Galway Book Place In Connacht Minor Football Final – The Commentary
June 30, 2017
Galway v Wexford Preview – Live From Sherrys Clarinbridge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK