15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Over 660 people with disabilities on county housing waiting list

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 666 people with disabilities on the county social housing waiting list – twice the national average.

12 people with disabilities – including two children – are currently engaged with county homeless services.

The figures are provided in the council’s new Strategic Plan for Housing People with a Disability, unveiled this week.

It’s the first such plan ever developed by the local authority.

Those on the housing waiting list include 293 people with physical disabilities, 288 with mental health problems, and 85 with sensory or intellectual disabilities.

The 2016 census revealed that over 12 percent of county residents are living with a disability.

The council strategy which covers the period from 2017 to 2020 aims to allow those with disabilities to access suitable accommodation and live independently.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 28th June, 2017
June 28, 2017
Population transfers as part of Galway constituency changes
June 28, 2017
Salthill Gardai seek assistance in locating missing teenage boy
June 27, 2017
Concern over long term youth unemployment rate in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 27, 2017
A doubleheader announced for the second AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival
June 27, 2017
Galway Minor Manager Looks Forward To Connacht Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK