Over 660 people with disabilities on county housing waiting list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 666 people with disabilities on the county social housing waiting list – twice the national average.

12 people with disabilities – including two children – are currently engaged with county homeless services.

The figures are provided in the council’s new Strategic Plan for Housing People with a Disability, unveiled this week.

It’s the first such plan ever developed by the local authority.

Those on the housing waiting list include 293 people with physical disabilities, 288 with mental health problems, and 85 with sensory or intellectual disabilities.

The 2016 census revealed that over 12 percent of county residents are living with a disability.

The council strategy which covers the period from 2017 to 2020 aims to allow those with disabilities to access suitable accommodation and live independently.