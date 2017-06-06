Over 6500 Galway students begin state exams tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Exam centres across the city and county will open tomorrow (07/06) as over 6,500 Galway students prepare to sit the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams.

The exam schedule kicks off at 9.30am with English Paper 1, with exams set to continue until June 23rd for some.

3290 students across Galway will begin their Junior Cert exams tomorrow morning, while 3175 will start the Leaving Certificate.

A futher 77 students will begin Leaving Cert Applied exam schedule.

In total, over 121 thousand students will sit the Leaving and Junior Cert exams at more than 5,000 exam centres across Ireland.