Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 650 thousand euro has been allocated for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Galway city and county this year.

Junior Minister and Galway East T.D, Ciaran Cannon, says the money will be allocated by the councils to modify housing to make it more suitable for people with disabilities.

People with disabilities in private housing can apply to the council for a grant and the council will work directly on social housing.