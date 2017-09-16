15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

More than 650 Galway pensioners on waiting list for occupational therapy

By GBFM News
September 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 650 people in Galway who are over 65 years old are waiting on an initial assessment for occupational therapy.

This is according to Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy who says there are also 140 people in Galway aged 17 or younger waiting for an assessment .

The Fianna Fail TD says the waiting lists for the area covering Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon have grown by more than a third since August 2015.

Deputy Murphy says this is an essential service for people with conditions which affect their ability to perform everyday tasks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Lucky escape for city motorist after car crashes into canal
Gardai seal off Circle of Life Garden in Salthill
September 16, 2017
Gardai seal off Circle of Life Garden in Salthill
September 16, 2017
Lucky escape for city motorist after car crashes into canal
September 15, 2017
Call for immediate re-development of Galway Port

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
GAA / GPA Announce PwC Ireland as the New Sponsor for All-Star and Player of the Month Awards
September 15, 2017
GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK