More than 650 Galway pensioners on waiting list for occupational therapy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 650 people in Galway who are over 65 years old are waiting on an initial assessment for occupational therapy.

This is according to Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy who says there are also 140 people in Galway aged 17 or younger waiting for an assessment .

The Fianna Fail TD says the waiting lists for the area covering Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon have grown by more than a third since August 2015.

Deputy Murphy says this is an essential service for people with conditions which affect their ability to perform everyday tasks.