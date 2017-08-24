Ticket details have been released by GAA Handball for the Myclubshop.ie 60×30 All Ireland Singles Finals. A bumper crowd is expected to descend on HQ again this year as the magic of finals night returns to the Croke Park venue once more.

This years finals promise to be a cracking occasion with three exciting match ups to whet the appetite of any softball enthusiast. First up is the Minor clash of Galway’s Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Tipperary’s James Prentice two stars with bright futures in the game who will bid to win their first Minor title in the big alley. Mulkerrins will have the experience of last year’s final and will hope to go one better this year but Prentice is a quality performer and this looks set to go to the wire. The Ladies final see’s the next installment in what has already become one of the great rivalries of the game as Limerick’s Martina McMahon locks horns with Cork’s Catriona Casey once more. Last year’s final was an epic won by the Limerick lady and this year’s promises to be just as good! Finally the showpiece of the day will be the Mens Open Final with two of the finest exponents of the 60×30 Game taking to the court to do battle for a 9th consecutive year. Kennedy is a 9 time winner appearing in an incredible 14th final in a row and 15th in total, McCarthy is appearing in a 9th straight final and has already amassed five titles. It promises to be a cracker so book your seats early!

Adding to the occasion will be the first ever presentation of the “Ducksy Walsh” Cup to the Mens Senior Singles Winner. The Ducksy Walsh Cup has been kindly donated by Ducksy’s family and is a fitting tribute to a legend of the Big Alley who won a phenomenal 16 Senior Singles titles, a record that is unlikely to ever be broken.

Tickets are available through the online shop through the link below. Tickets are priced at €20 for Adults and €10 for OAP/Juveniles. Students must purchase a full price ticket and will receive a refund on the door on presentation of a valid student ID.

Tickets are strictly on a first come first served basis.

Myclubshop.ie 60×30 All Ireland Singles Finals

Saturday 2nd September 2017, Croke Park Handball Centre

Tickets: Adults: €20 – Juveniles/OAP: €10

Minor Singles Final: Galway (Diarmaid Mulkerrins) v Tipperary (James Prentice)

Ladies Senior Singles Final: Limerick (Martina McMahon) v Cork (Catriona Casey)

Mens Senior Singles Final: Westmeath (Robbie McCarthy) v Dublin (Eoin Kennedy)

