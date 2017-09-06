15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

6000 Galway families receive assistance with back to school costs

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 10:32 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 6000 families in Galway are getting help with school costs this year from the government’s Back to School Allowance.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Galway families are receiving €2 million to help with uniforms, books and other expected costs

The Allowance this year went up €25 for children aged 4 to 11 to €125 and up €50 for children aged 12 to 17 to €250.

This is one of several ways the government is investing in schools according to Minister Cannon.

