Over 600 people admitted to UHG psychiatric unit last year

By GBFM News
July 25, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 630 people were admitted to UHG’s psychiatric unit last year.

The figure has been revealed in the latest report from the Health Research Board.

During 2016, 95 children were admitted to the Galway based child and adolescent mental health service.

Of these, 66 were first time patients.

In terms of the overall picture, the majority of patients seen in the Galway health system were suffering from depression, anxiety, or delusional disorders such as schizophrenia.

On average, patients spent 32 days at UHG’s psychiatric ward last year.

One person died prior to discharge from the unit.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
