600 new companies set up in Galway so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 600 new companies have been set up in Galway so far this year.

According to Vision-net.ie, 599 new companies were registered between January and this week.

The most popular industry is professional services with 102 of the companies in Galway set up in this category so far this year.

The next most popular category of new businesses in Galway in the social and personal services industry followed by the construction industry.

Nationally new company start-ups are up by more than 8 and a half percent on the same period last year.