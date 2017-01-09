15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

news-farm-silage-agriculture

Galway tillage farmers call for emergency support

By GBFM News
January 9, 2017

Time posted: 4:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 60 Galway tillage farmers and more than 200 along the west coast are calling for an emergency scheme to help combat losses due to destroyed crops.

The farmers have been lobbying the government for a once-off scheme to help farmers with funds to offset the drop in income when crops were lost due to adverse weather at the end of 2015.

The total national scheme is estimated to cost around 3.5 million euro and would cover 5 thousand hectares of land.

We’ll have more on this story on FYI Galway at 5 this evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Club Players Association Launched in Dublin
Galway Athletics Report
gbfm-news-dole
January 9, 2017
Unemployment creeps up again in Galway
news-stars-sky-woods-trees-forest
January 9, 2017
Councillors urged to veto proposed road through Terryland Forest Park
HSE-logo
January 9, 2017
Local TD says HSE management should step down over hospital crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
gch-men-2016-silver-medalists
January 9, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
club-players-association
January 9, 2017
Club Players Association Launched in Dublin
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK