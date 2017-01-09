Galway tillage farmers call for emergency support

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 60 Galway tillage farmers and more than 200 along the west coast are calling for an emergency scheme to help combat losses due to destroyed crops.

The farmers have been lobbying the government for a once-off scheme to help farmers with funds to offset the drop in income when crops were lost due to adverse weather at the end of 2015.

The total national scheme is estimated to cost around 3.5 million euro and would cover 5 thousand hectares of land.

