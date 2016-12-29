6 per cent increase in public bus usage in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Passenger journeys on the Bus Éireann network in Galway city increased by 231,000 in the last 12 months, according to preliminary figures released today.

There were 4.19 million trips made on the city network in 2016, compared to 3.96 million in 2015 which is a 6 per cent increase year-on-year.

During the year, the company added five new double-deck vehicles to further increase capacity along the routes.

Bus Éireann enhanced seven bus routes on the city network in 2016 and increased the frequency of several Expressway routes.