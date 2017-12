Galway Bay fm newsroom – 81 properties were returned to use in 2016 for social housing in the city.

However, only 6 of these properties were deemed to be long term voids, which are properties vacant for longer than 6 months.

The Department of Housing funds the refurbishment of vacant social housing properties that need significant work.

Sinn Feín claims that refurbishing units which are only vacant for less than 6 months is inflating the department’s social housing output figures.