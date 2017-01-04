59 percent increase in Christmas drink driving across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 62 people were arrested across Galway last month on suspicion of drink driving.

That’s an increase of 59 percent on the figure for December 2015.

Galway Gardai were out in force over the Christmas period in a bid to tackle speeding, drink driving, the use of mobile phones and other dangerous driving practices.

Gardaí carried out over 500 mandatory alcohol checkpoints last month across the city and county.

The majority of people caught drink driving are aged between 20 and 40 years old.

Regional Garda Traffic Superintendent Noel Kelly says drivers need to understand the risks.