5800 Galway people sign petition against new alcohol regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 5,800 people across Galway have signed a petition against Section 20 of the Public Health Alcohol Bill.

The bill aimed at banning cheap alcohol and restricting advertising of alcohol is back in the Seanad later.

It would introduce minimum pricing, put health warnings on products and tackle drink promotions.

A nationwide petition launched by the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association has gathered over 80 thousand signatures.

Meanwhile, the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland claims the measures in the bill won’t reduce drinking rates.

It says restrictions on alcohol advertising linked to sports and cultural events hasn’t worked in other countries.

Patricia Callan, who’s Director of the Federation, says the bill leaves out measures that are proven to be effective.