55 submissions received on controversial Galway to Dublin greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has received 55 submissions on the controversial Galway to Dublin greenway.

The Galway to Athlone section of the route is to be sent back to the drawing board, following a high level meeting over the continued failure to progress the scheme.

The controversial project ground to a halt in recent months following objections from Galway landowners – which led to the suspension of funding for the Galway to Athlone section.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Department received 55 submissions during the extended 6-week consultation period which ended last week.

The submissions will now be examined in line with the requirements of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Regulations and Directive.

The finalised plan, SEA and Appropriate Assessment for the greenway project will then be published.