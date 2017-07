Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 thousand euro has been allocated for road safety works at the busy N18 junction outside Oranmore.

The remedial works will be carried out at the old Limerick Road junction with the N18 south of the village.

The project will be funded by Transport Infastructure Ireland and it’s expected works will begin before the end of the year.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says the upgrade works will address what is presently a very dangerous junction.