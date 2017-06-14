15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

500K for 12 playground and school safety projects across Galway

June 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over half a million euro in funding has been announced for a number of new playgrounds and school safety projects across Galway.

514 thousand euro has been allocated under the CLAR programme – a national scheme which provides funding for rural areas that have suffered population decline.

The funding of half a million euro will cover 12 projects in areas including Kilconly, Athenry, Clonbur, Ahascragh, Letterfrack, Ballygar, Killimor, Laurencetown and Abbeyknockmoy.

The first phase covers recreation facilities – and Killimor, Laurencetown and Abbeyknockmoy are each to receive 50 thousand euro for the provision of new playgrounds.

A further 45 thousand euro will go towards the cost of a new playground in Clonbur – while 42 thousand will fund a new games arena in Kilconly.

Ballygar will also receive 50 thousand euro for the refurbishment of an existing playground suffering from severe rust and corrosion.

The second phase of the 500 thousand euro funding under the CLÁR scheme covers safety at schools.

45 thousand euro will go towards the construction of new footpaths next to schools and community facilities in Kilconly, as well as public lighting.

St. Olivers National School in Athenry will also receive 45 thousand euro for the provision of upgraded road markings, footpaths and parking facilities.

30 thousand euro has been allocated to Kilgass National School in Ahascragh – and a further 29 thousand euro to Scoil Naomh Pádraig in Clonbur – for the provision of safer set down areas.

St Kerrills National School in Gurteen, Athenry will also receive 28 thousand euro for the installation of road markings and the resurfacing and lining of parking spaces.

