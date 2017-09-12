More than 500 AIB Galway customers affected by loss of confidential data

Galway Bay fm newsroom – AIB has lost confidential information belonging to a number of its customers in the west.

The bank has confirmed that a hard copy spreadsheet relating to banking facilities of 550 customers of AIB Galway was mislaid on Thursday August 31st in Galway.

In a statement, AIB says that all impacted customers have been contacted either by letter or phone and it’s apologised unreservedly.

It added that it takes its Data Protection obligations very seriously and has reported the matter to the relevant authorities.

The mislaid information, which did not include any account information or addresses, has not been recovered.