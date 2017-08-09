Over 50 thousand Galway people on waiting lists at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE is hoping to increase the number of procedures being carried out at Merlin Park Hospital in a bid to ease the pressure at UHG.

Over 50 thousand people are on waiting lists in Galway, with nearly 6 thousand of those waiting over 18 months for an appointment.

The SAOLTA Hospital group plans to reduce waiting times by developing outpatient services and day surgeries at the Merlin Park site.

The hospital group has already successfully reduced the inpatient waiting lists by transferring certain procedures from UHG to Portiuncula, Mayo and Roscommon hospitals.

Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operating Officer with the SAOLTA Hospital Group in Galway says that while short term measures may help, a modern hospital capable of handling the required capacity is needed.