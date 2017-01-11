15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Up to 50 people gather at NUI Galway protest on change to Irish language requirement for university president

By GBFM News
January 11, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 50 supporters of the Irish language gathered at NUI Galway this afternoon for céilí protest over the college’s decision to drop the requirement that its president be fluent in Irish.

Late last year, NUIG’s governing authority decided to change the recruitment criteria for appointing a new president.

The majority of members felt the requirement was restricting the potential number of candidates for the position.

However, the decision was not unanimous with some members of Údarás na hOllscoile vehemently opposed to the move.

Misneach na Gaillimhe held a céilí protest at the Quadrangle at NUIG 2 this afternoon, in conjunction with the trad society.

 

We’ll have more on this unique protest on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.

January 11, 2017
