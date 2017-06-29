50 new jobs for Galway with re-opening of city hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 news jobs will be created in the city with the opening of a new hotel next month.

The Connacht Hospitality Group will reopen the former Forster Court Hotel at Forster Street on July 28th, in time for the Galway Races Festival.

The 50-bedroom hotel is the third hotel operated by the group, which also includes The Connacht Hotel in Renmore and the recently opened boutique hotel – The Renaissance – at Quay Street.

The Forster Court Hotel closed in July 2015 after a problem with a water tanker at the property caused the building to flood.