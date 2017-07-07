More than 50 new homes approved for Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to demolish Ballybane House in the city and a number of disused glasshouses have been approved by the city council.

Greenway Estates Limited has been granted planning permission to demolish the house, sheds, a glasshouse at the former Heneghans Nurseries to make way for a housing development.

The new development will comprise 52 houses with 80 parking spaces.

There will also be a commercial building with a medical centre, retail unit, office space and dental practice at the site off the Monivea Road.

City planners have imposed 33 conditions on the grant of planning permission, despite several objections to the development.

Among the conditions is the requirement for the developer to pay more than half a million euro to the city council towards the cost of services which will facilitate the development.

Also a cash desposit of 150 thousand euro or bond to the value of 240 thousand euro must be lodged with the council, to secure the completion and maintenance of roads, footpaths, sewers and public open spaces.

The developer must also enter into an agreement with the local authority in relation to the provision of social and affordable housing.