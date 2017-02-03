5 per cent of web domains registered last year were in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five per cent of web domains registered in Ireland last year, were in Galway.

New figures from the Irish domain registry show that over 220-thousand dot ie domains are now registered in Ireland.

Last year, more than 15 hundred web domains were registered in Galway, behind Dublin which had 14 thousand and Cork which had 2 thousand 800.

The majority of we domains registered were for businesses.

David Curtin from the dot ie domain registry says online Irish business should be wary of the implications of Brexit.