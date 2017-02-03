15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

news-computer-pc-technology-email-hands-typing

5 per cent of web domains registered last year were in Galway

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five per cent of web domains registered in Ireland last year, were in Galway.

New figures from the Irish domain registry show that over 220-thousand dot ie domains are now registered in Ireland.

Last year, more than 15 hundred web domains were registered in Galway, behind Dublin which had 14 thousand and Cork which had 2 thousand 800.

The majority of we domains registered were for businesses.

David Curtin from the dot ie domain registry says online Irish business should be wary of the implications of Brexit.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th
lotto-news
February 2, 2017
Ballinasloe man successfully sues stepmother for share of €3.3m lottery win
flood-news-relief-mitigation-640x400
February 2, 2017
Final report on Galway flood projects to be submitted to government next month
news-court-gabel
February 2, 2017
Evidence concludes in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** 2016/17 Basketball Ireland Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Co. Dublin 14/9/2016 Pictured at 2016/17 Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw in the National Basketball Arena, Dublin are players from the Men's Super League and Men's National League Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
February 2, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th
TOM WARD NEW
February 2, 2017
Galway Bay FM Sport Pays Tribute To The Late Tom Ward
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK