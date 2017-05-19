15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

5 million euro expansion plans for GMIT innovation hub

By GBFM News
May 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT is to double the size of its Innovation Hub at the Dublin Road campus following the approval of 5 million euro funding from Enterprise Ireland.

Enterprise Ireland will contribute €3m towards the cost of the building extension while GMIT will provide €500,000.

Enterprise Ireland has also approved funding of €1.8m for the New Frontiers Programme up to 2020 which is delivered in GMIT’s two Innovation Hubs.

New Frontiers is Enterprise Ireland’s national entrepreneur development programme for innovative, early stage start-ups.

GMIT’s Building & Estates Office are in the process of appointing a Design Team for the extension works.

It’s hoped that construction work on the innovation hub will start in 2018.

