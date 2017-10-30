15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

43 thousand penalty point incidents across Galway last year

October 30, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 43 thousand penalty points notices were issued across Galway last year.

The CSO has released its Transport Omnibus for 2016, which contains statistics about road usage across the country.

 

There are over 158 thousand licensed drivers across the city and county, 12 thousand of whom have learner permits.

Learners across Galway generally face a 12 to 16 week wait for a driving test appointment.

During 2016, 4.3 million people used Bus Eireann’s Galway services.

90 thousand cars were tested at the city and county NCT centres.

Galway’s transport fleet at the end of 2016 was made up of over 109 thousand private cars, which covered an average 19,000km.

The 20,000 goods vehicles across Galway covered an average distance of 22,000km.

Galway’s 1,300 motorcycle drivers travelled an averae of over 2,700km.

There are also over 6,000 tractors or other machinery/works vehicles on Galway’s roads, each of which travels an average of 18200km a year.

